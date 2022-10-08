The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, it was announced Saturday.

The 64-year-old is in his second stint as Flames' bench boss, re-joining the club during the 2020-21 season after the firing of Geoff Ward. He led the team to a 50-21-11 record last season, winning the Jack Adams award as the league's top coach.

Sutter also coached Calgary from the 2002-03 season to 2005-06, leading the team to a Western Conference Championship in 2004.

All in all, Sutter has coached for the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Flames over the course of a two-decade coaching career. He is 699-503-101-94 during 1,397 regular season games.

