Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Don Maloney said Monday defenceman Oliver Kylington will be back with the team next season.

"He's in a very good place…Excited he's coming back next season," Maloney said Monday, speaking after the dismissal of head coach Darryl Sutter.

Kylington did not play for the Flames this season, as he remained away from the team while dealing with a personal issue.

The Stockholm, Sweden native played in 73 games with the Flames in 2021-22, where he had a breakout year and posted nine goals and 31 points.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by Calgary, Kylington has played his entire career with the team. He debuted with the team that year, and appeared in one game.

In 168 career NHL games, the 25-year-old has 14 goals and 47 points. He was signed to a two-year, $5 million contract on Aug. 2, 2022.