The Calgary Flames and general manager Brad Treliving have agreed to part ways, the club announced on Monday.

Treliving's contract was set to expire on June 30.

The team also announced the promotion of Don Maloney to president of hockey operations and interim GM.

“It’s a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend,” team president and CEO John Bean said in a statement. “We are grateful of Brad’s contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally. But for our fans and our business, we need to move forward, and we are confident with Don’s experience that we will find the right general manager to build on Brad’s work and lead our team to the Stanley Cup.”

The move comes after the Flames missed the playoffs for the fifth time over the past 10 years. The team finished the regular season with a 37-28-17 record.

Treliving took over as Flames GM in April of 2014 and held that title for eight full seasons, reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs four separate times. The team had its best season in 2021-22, finishing with 111 points – the second highest in franchise history – and a Pacific Division title.

However, the Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Flames in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and an off-season of change followed in Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau departed as a free agent for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Matthew Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for MacKenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. The Flames also inked Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, $49 million deal, reigniting expectations for the team to build on its successful 2021-22 season.

After starting 5-1, Calgary went on to drop seven straight and struggled to get out of first gear for much of the season. A Winnipeg Jets slide down the stretch of the season, coupled with the Flames winning six of eight from late March into early April, gave the club a sliver of postseason hope, but back-to-back losses to the Vancouver Canucks late into the season and a defeat by the Nashville Predators last Monday officially sealed their fate.

Prior to serving as Flames’ GM, Treliving worked as an assistant general manager of the then Phoenix Coyotes while also serving as GM of the AHL affiliate San Antonio Rampage. He held those titles until jumping to the Flames in 2014.