Markstrom pins loss to Habs on himself: 'I suck right now'

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom was critical of his play after Thursday’s 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

“Well, I thought these guys did a great job and once again I’ve got to be better. I suck right now. So, I’ve got to step up and you know, we’re playing good hockey and not letting many scoring chances in, but we can’t start behind every game,” Markstrom said.

The loss dropped the 32-year-old's record to 8-6-2 this season with a goals-against average of 2.97 and a save percentage of .889.

The Flames outshot the Canadiens 46-19, but lost for the fourth time in five games. Markstrom allowed both goals, one coming 13 seconds into the game on a misplay in front of the net and another in the third to Cole Caufield, which stood up as the eventual winner.

When asked about a verbal exchange with Montreal forward Josh Anderson after a whistle, Markstrom downplayed it and again put the focus on his performance.

“Nothing really,” he said of the back and forth. “I just suck at hockey right now.”

Markstrom was blunt in addressing how he planned to deal with his recent struggles.

“Work harder. Work harder, stop more pucks.”

Markstrom was key to the Flames' success last season, posting a 37-15-9 record with a .922 save percentage and a 2.22 GAA.

He is signed through 2025-26 on a deal that carries a cap hit of $6 million.