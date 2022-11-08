Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau was a late scratch Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils due to an upper-body injury.

Upper body injury for Huberdeau. https://t.co/sNQtCkNURk — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 8, 2022

The 29-year-old has just one goal and five assists over 11 games with the Flames in 2022-23, his first campaign in Calgary.

Huberdeau was acquired from the Florida Panthers this summer in a blockbuster deal that saw Matthew Tkachuk go the other way.

Coming off a career year where he tallied 115 points over 80 games, Huberdeau is signed to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension.