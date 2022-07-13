The Calgary Flames have signed forward Kevin Rooney to a two-year, $2.6 million contract.

Kevin Rooney signs with Calgary Flames, two-year deal, $1.2 M AAV — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

The 29-year-old scored six goals and posted 12 points in 61 games last season with the New York Rangers. He added two assists in 15 playoff games.

Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Rooney has 24 goals and 45 points in 210 career games with the New Jersey Devils and Rangers.