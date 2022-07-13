59m ago
Flames sign F Rooney to two-year deal
The Calgary Flames have signed forward Kevin Rooney to a two-year, $2.6 million contract.
TSN.ca Staff
The 29-year-old scored six goals and posted 12 points in 61 games last season with the New York Rangers. He added two assists in 15 playoff games.
Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Rooney has 24 goals and 45 points in 210 career games with the New Jersey Devils and Rangers.