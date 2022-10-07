The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension with an average annual value of $6.25 million.

Weegar, 28, was acquired by the Flames on July 22 along with Jonathan Huberdeau, a lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick and prospect Cole Schwindt in a blockbuster deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers.

A seventh-round pick by the Panthers at the 2013 NHL Draft, Weegar won the 2013 Memorial Cup with the Halifax Mooseheads. He made his NHL debut on April 3, 2017 in a 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

He is in the final season of his three-year, $9.75 million deal.

The Ottawa, Ont., product has 27 goals and 121 points in 306 career NHL games.