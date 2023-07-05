Calgary Flames defenceman Michael Stone has announced his retirement from the NHL after 12 seasons, and will step into a role with the Flames' player development team effective immediately.

A heckuva career 🔥



Congratulations to Michael Stone, who has announced his retirement from playing in the @NHL. pic.twitter.com/P1iECxCjO7 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 5, 2023

Stone, 33, played each of the last seven seasons with Calgary, after he was acquired via trade from the Arizona Coyotes during the 2016-17 season.

Originally drafted by Arizona in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, the Winnipeg native made his NHL debut in the 2011-12 season.

“I feel very happy to be able to leave the game the way I have and directly into this role with the Flames organization,” said Stone. “I believe it would have been a lot more difficult had this opportunity not been available.”

Flames Director of Player Development Ray Edwards indicated that Stone will focus on the development of players on the defensive side.

“The combination of Michael just finishing his NHL playing career and that his specialty is defensemen specific was exactly the role that we have been trying to fill,” said Edwards.

Stone finishes his NHL career with 41 goals and 145 points across 552 games played with the Flames and Coyotes.