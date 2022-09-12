Michael Stone is returning to the Calgary Flames.

The team announced that the veteran defenceman is returning to the team on a professional tryout basis.

#Flames Roster Update: Michael Stone has been signed to a PTO. pic.twitter.com/plVOYymiYd — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 12, 2022

Stone, 32, has spent the past six seasons with the team. He appeared in 11 games for the team last season, notching two goals and four assists and averaging 17:27 of ice-time a night. Stone also appeared in nine playoff contests, chipping in two goals and three assists.

Stone played on a one-year, $750,000 deal last season.

A native of Winnipeg, Stone was originally acquired by the Flames in a 2017 trade from the Arizona Coyotes with whom he spent the first five-plus seasons of his career.

The elder brother of Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, Stone has appeared in 504 NHL games over 11 seasons, scoring 35 goals and adding 99 assists.

It's the second PTO announcement from the Flames in two days with the team having confirmed the arrival of veteran forward Cody Eakin on Sunday.

Flames camp opens on Sept. 22.