Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic ended his goal-scoring drought at 50 games in Sunday's 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Lucic, who had been a healthy scratch last week, beat Kaapo Kahkonen with a wrist shot in the second period to put the Flames up 2-1. Including playoffs, Lucic had gone 62 games without a goal entering Sunday's contest.

"You want to contribute," Lucic said of snapping his drought, which dated back to March. "Even if your role changes, you still play the right way and play your role, but you still want to chip in when you can.

"Right now, it was a great play by [Elias Lindholm] to find me there in the high slot. Just gained some confidence after that."

The Flames also snapped their five-game winless skid with Sunday's win, keeping up with the Colorado Avalanche in the race for the final wild-card spot with 34 points.

"The main thing is getting a big win here to start off the [four-game] road trip," Lucic said. "This is a huge time of year for us, a huge road trip for us before the Christmas break starts, and we wanted to make sure we brought one of our best road games here tonight."

The Flames will play their second straight game in San Jose against the Sharks (10-17-6) on Tuesday night, before finishing out the week with games against the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.