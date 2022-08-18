The Flames are different, but will they be better?

The Calgary Flames are finalizing a contract with free agent forward Nazem Kadri on what's believed to be a seven-year term, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

To clear cap space for the deal, the Flames are trading Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens.

Hearing that Sean Monahan is being dealt to the #habs to help clear space for Nazem Kadri's signing in Calgary. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 18, 2022

Monahan is signed through this season at a cap hit $6.375 million. The 27-year-old centre had eight goals and 23 points in 65 games last season before under going season-ending hip surgery in April.

Selected sixth overall by the Flames in 2013, Monahan has spent his entire career with the team, posting 212 goals and 462 points in 656 games.

Kadri deal to the Flames is being finalized. 7 year deal is believed to be the term. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 18, 2022

The 31-year-old Kadri, who will turn 32 in October, scored 28 goals and had a career-high 87 points in 71 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season. He was a key contributor in the team's Stanley Cup run, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists in 16 playoff contests.

The two moves Thursday are just the latest in a massive roster turnover for the Flames this off-season, which has included losing Johnny Gaudreau in free agency and acquiring Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar as part of their return for Matthew Tkachuk.

Kadri will join Huberdeau (whose eight-year, $84 million extension next year), Blake Coleman, Rasmus Andersson and Jakob Markstrom as members of the team signed through at least 2025-26.

Drafted seventh overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2009 NHL Draft, Kadri spent 10 years with the organization before he was dealt to the Avalanche along with Calle Rosen and a third-round pick in exchange for Tyson Barrie, Alexander Kerfoot and a sixth-round pick on July 1, 2019. Kadri was an NHL All-Star for the first time in 2022.

Internationally, Kadri has represented Canada on a number of occasions, including as part of the silver medal-winning squad at the 2010 World Juniors in Saskatchewan.

He is coming off a six-year, $27 million contract with an average annual value of $4.5 million.

The London, Ont., native has 219 goals and 512 points in 739 career NHL games.