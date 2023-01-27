1h ago
Flames place D Tanev on injured reserve
The Calgary Flames have placed defenceman Chris Tanev on the injured reserve Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Blackhawks 5, Flames 1
#Flames @MFradiology Injury Update: Chris Tanev has been placed on the Injured Reserve.— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 27, 2023
In addition, Brett Ritchie has been activated from the Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/xN8Zf8cP5D
Head coach Darryl Sutter said on Wednesday that Tanev would miss the Flames' next two games with an upper-body injury. Tanev sat out Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
The 33-year-old exited Monday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with the injury. Tanev totaled 2:32 minutes of ice time before his exit.
Tanev has skated in 40 games for the Flames this season,his third with the team, tallying a goal and seven assists.