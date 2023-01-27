The Calgary Flames have placed defenceman Chris Tanev on the injured reserve Friday. 

Head coach Darryl Sutter said on Wednesday that Tanev would miss the Flames' next two games with an upper-body injury. Tanev sat out Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. 

The 33-year-old exited Monday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with the injury. Tanev totaled 2:32 minutes of ice time before his exit. 

Tanev has skated in 40 games for the Flames this season,his third with the team, tallying a goal and seven assists. 