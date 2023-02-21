How will the Flames handle their goaltending down the stretch?

The Calgary Flames have placed defenceman Michael Stone on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Stone, 32, has five goals and 10 points in 45 games this season, averaging 13:14 TOI.

Originally a third-round pick by the Coyotes in 2008, Stone spent six seasons in the desert before being dealt to the Flames in February 2017.

A pending unrestricted free agent, he is on a one-year, $750,000 contract.

The Winnipeg, Man., product has 40 goals and 144 points in 550 career NHL games.

In other roster news, the Flames recalled forward Walker Duehr from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers. He has two goals in eight games played with the Flames this season.

The Flames sit two points back of the Minnesota Wild for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. They are back in action Wednesday night against the Coyotes.