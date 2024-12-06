Saginaw Spirit defenceman and Calgary Flames prospect Zayne Parekh has been added to Team Canada's World Junior selection camp, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Parekh replaces Kamloops Blazers defenceman Harrison Brunicke, who has not been medically cleared to participate. Parekh will be one of the 10 defencemen at camp vying for the seven or eight spots on Canada's blueline.

The 18-year-old was drafted ninth overall by the Flames in June's draft after a 2023-24 campaign where he won CHL defenceman of the year with 33 goals and 96 points in 66 games and helped Saginaw win its first-ever Memorial Cup championship.

Parekh previously suited up for Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording three assists en route to a gold medal.

In 23 games with the Spirit this season, he has eight goals and 30 points in 23 games.