The Calgary Flames have claimed left winger Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old appeared in 17 games with the Pens last season, recoding two goals and four assists. Zohorna netted 12 goals and nine assists over 39 games in the American Hockey League.

Over 25 career games with the Penguins, Zohorna has four goals and six assists.

The native of Czech Republic is in the second season of a two-year, $1.5 million contract.