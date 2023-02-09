Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson is day-to-day after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday.

Andersson was riding a scooter on his way to dinner at approximately 6 p.m. ET in Detroit when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital for a full battery of tests before being released last night.

"He was going through a crosswalk," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Thursday. "The good news - and the most important thing - is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital."

The 26-year-old has seven goals and 34 points in 51 games with the Flames this season while averaging 24:41 TOI.

A second-round pick (53rd overall) by Calgary at the 2015 NHL Draft, the Malmo, Sweden native has 23 goals and 146 points in 349 career NHL games.