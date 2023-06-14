The Calgary Flames announced the re-signing of forward Clark Bishop to a two-year, two-way deal on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old St. John's native's new deal comes with an annual average value of $775,000.

The #Flames have re-signed Clark Bishop to a two-year, two-way contract! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 14, 2023

Bishop appeared in 64 games for the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers last season, scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.

Originally taken in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Bishop previously spent time with the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators organizations.

He's appeared in 47 NHL games over four seasons with the Canes and Senators, scoring a goal and adding seven assists.