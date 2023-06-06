Goalie Oscar Dansk is staying with the Calgary Flames organization after signing a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.

Oscar Dansk will be back with the Calgary Wranglers next season…the goalie's signed a one-year, two-way deal. He was lauded for his role as Dustin Wolf's backup and work in the community and was named the team's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award.#Flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) June 6, 2023

The 29-year-old appeared in 17 games with the Flames' American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wrangles, during the 2022-23 season, recording a 8-6-2 record with a 2.75 goal-against average and .905 save percentage.

Originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, the 29-year-old has six games of NHL experience, all with the Vegas Golden Knights from 2017 to 2021.

Dansk is from Stockholm, Sweden.