Flames re-sign G Dansk to one-year, two-way deal
Oscar Dansk - The Canadian Press
Published
Goalie Oscar Dansk is staying with the Calgary Flames organization after signing a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old appeared in 17 games with the Flames' American Hockey League affiliate, the Calgary Wrangles, during the 2022-23 season, recording a 8-6-2 record with a 2.75 goal-against average and .905 save percentage.
Originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, the 29-year-old has six games of NHL experience, all with the Vegas Golden Knights from 2017 to 2021.
Dansk is from Stockholm, Sweden.