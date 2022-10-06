The Calgary Flames have released forwards Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin from their professional tryouts, the team announced Thursday.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf was also reassigned to the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers.

Sonny Milano and Cody Eakin have been released from their PTO's. #Flames | @GoodLifeFitness pic.twitter.com/QgW6trJOvW — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 6, 2022

Milano and Eakin each appeared in four preseason games for the team. Eakin had a goal and averaged 15:38 of ice time a night, while Milano averaged 14:55 of ice time a night.

A native of Massapequa, NY, the 26-year-old Milano is a veteran of 197 NHL games over seven seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks.

Eakin, 31, has appeared in 701 games over 10 seasons with the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres.

The Flames continue their preseason on Friday night with a visit from the Jets.