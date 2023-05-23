The Calgary Flames are expected to name Craig Conroy as their new general manager on Tuesday, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger notes that former Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks general manager Dave Nonis will also be added to the team's front office in a senior management role.

With their upper management set, Dreger adds the team's search for a new head coach will commence immediately.

Conroy has been the Flames' assistant general manager since 2014 and has worked in their front office since retiring following the 2010-11 season.

The 51-year-old Conroy, who spent parts of nine seasons over two stints with the Flames during his playing career, will replace Brad Treliving.

Calgary missed the postseason in 2022-23 with a 38-27-17 record, leading to the firing of head coach Darryl Sutter. Treliving and the Flames mutually parted ways at the end of this season after a nearly decade-long run with the organization.