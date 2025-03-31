The Calgary Flames are seven points out of a playoff spot with three games in hand on the St. Louis Blues heading into Monday night's game in Colorado.

After securing one of a possible four points in its previous two games, Calgary’s odds to make the playoffs lengthened from +340 to +400. The Flames are +202 to upset the Avalanche tonight.

Western Conference - To Make The Playoffs Team GP Points Odds Wild 74 87 -1600 Blues 75 87 -590 Canucks 74 81 +800 Flames 72 80 +400 Utah 74 78 +3500

The Blues extended their win streak to nine in a row with a victory in Colorado on Saturday. St. Louis is an NHL-best 15-2-2 since the 4 Nations Face-Off. Their odds to make the playoffs were cut from -215 to -590 after the win over the Avalanche.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s odds lengthened from +340 to +800 after back-to-back losses to Columbus and Winnipeg.