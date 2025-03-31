Flames, Canucks’ playoff odds fading
The Calgary Flames are seven points out of a playoff spot with three games in hand on the St. Louis Blues heading into Monday night's game in Colorado.
After securing one of a possible four points in its previous two games, Calgary’s odds to make the playoffs lengthened from +340 to +400. The Flames are +202 to upset the Avalanche tonight.
Western Conference - To Make The Playoffs
|Team
|GP
|Points
|Odds
|Wild
|74
|87
|-1600
|Blues
|75
|87
|-590
|Canucks
|74
|81
|+800
|Flames
|72
|80
|+400
|Utah
|74
|78
|+3500
The Blues extended their win streak to nine in a row with a victory in Colorado on Saturday. St. Louis is an NHL-best 15-2-2 since the 4 Nations Face-Off. Their odds to make the playoffs were cut from -215 to -590 after the win over the Avalanche.
Meanwhile, Vancouver’s odds lengthened from +340 to +800 after back-to-back losses to Columbus and Winnipeg.