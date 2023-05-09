Calgary Flames right winger Tyler Toffoli has been named Team Canada's captain for the upcoming IIHF World Championship in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia.

Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse, Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton, Flames forward Milan Lucic and Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar have been named alternate captains.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play for Canada at the world championship, and it is an honour to be named captain on a team with so many great players,” Toffoli said. “Lawson, Scott, Milan and MacKenzie are excellent leaders on and off the ice, and I look forward to serving on the leadership group with them. Our entire team is excited to wear the Maple Leaf, and we will represent the country with pride as we compete for a gold medal.”

Toffoli, a 31-year-old from Scarborough, Ont., scored a career-high 34 goals with 39 assists over 82 games with the Flames in 2022-23, his 12th season in the NHL.

Canada announced its roster for the world championship last week with play set to being on May 12 against Latvia.