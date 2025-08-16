WISŁA - Calgary's Abigail Strate won her third consecutive medal on the Summer Grand Prix on Saturday, earning bronze in the women’s large hill test in Wisla, Poland.

Strate, a graphic designer when not taking flight off hills around the world, racked up 231.4 points in her two attempts.

Slovenia’s Nika Prevc won gold at 247.9, while Japan’s Nozomi Maruyama earned silver with 240.5 points.

Calgary’s Nicole Maurer was the only other Canadian in the deep field, finishing 19th at 156.3.

Strate opened the Olympic campaign last weekend with a bronze medal in France. It was her first career summer ski jumping podium. She delivered a golden encore, celebrating her first international victory a day later.

She will launch off the HS134 hill in Poland with the best in the world once again on Sunday.

This is the second time in her career that Strate has had three consecutive podiums.

She closed out 2023 with a bronze and silver medal before ringing in 2024 with another bronze.

The only other podium finish in Strate’s eight-year career came when she won the bronze in Hinterzarten, Germany in January 2023. Three of Strate’s four medals in winter leaping have also come on large hills.

Ski jumping is performed in the summer on an in-run where the tracks are made from porcelain and the grass on the slope is covered with water-soaked plastic.

A core part of an athlete’s development and season-long competition schedule, summer ski jumping began in 1994 for men. Women began jumping competitively during the summer months in 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.