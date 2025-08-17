WISŁA - Canadian ski jumper Abigail Strate won bronze for her fourth consecutive medal on the Summer Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 24-year-old from Calgary landed on the podium with 116.4 points, while Slovenia’s Nika Prevc captured gold (126.2) and Japan’s Nozomi Maruyama (117.5) took silver.

“I’m a summer person for sure. I like the sun and have always liked jumping in the summer," said Strate, who’s also a graphic designer. "The last time I jumped well in the summer, it carried into the whole year so hopefully this is a good omen for me."

Calgary’s Nicole Maurer, the only other Canadian in the deep field, finished 26th.

Strate, who won a bronze medal in the mixed team ski jumping event at the 2022 Olympics, became the second Canadian ski jumper to medal in two straight events on back-to-back weekends, joining teammate Alex Loutitt.

Strate opened the Olympic campaign last weekend with a bronze medal in France. It was her first career summer ski jumping podium. She delivered a golden encore, celebrating her first international victory a day later, before earning another bronze in Poland on Saturday.

“In my heart, this is so fun, and I have many positive emotions,” she said. “It feels great for me now, but I know this isn’t when I want to be great. I really hope this can last until the start of the winter and through the season.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2025.