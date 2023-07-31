Calgary's Revolution representing Canada at 2023 SLSWS

The Southern Alberta Revolution are representing Canada at the 2023 Senior League Softball World Series this week in Lower Sussex, Delaware.

The Revolution clinched their spot in the tournament, an extravaganza that brings girls ages 13 to 16 from around the world, with a dominant performance last week at the Canadian Senior Little League Girls' Softball Championship in Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia.

The team tallied a 4-0 record in the round robin and scored 50 runs, culminating with a 2-1 win over Hampton of British Columbia in the championship game last Thursday.

The 2023 Senior League Softball World Series runs from July 31 to Aug. 6. The Revolution's first game is Monday against the Vine Ingles Senior team from Macon, Georgia.