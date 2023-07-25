The Calgary Stampeders have acquired American defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft, it was announced Tuesday.

Davis played three seasons with the Stamps from 2016 to 2018, helping the team win a Grey Cup in his final season there. He then spent the 2019 and 2021 season with the Ticats before joining the Toronto Argonauts last season, winning another Grey Cup.

Davis has seven defensive tackles in five games played so far this season.

“We’re excited to bring Ja’Gared back,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson in a news release. “He is an impact player who has enjoyed a lot of success throughout his career including the three seasons he spent in Calgary.”

A native of Crockett, Texas, Davis played collegiately at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.