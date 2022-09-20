What kind of punishment can Judge and Whitehead expect for their altercation?

Calgary Stampeders linebacker Cameron Judge has been suspended one game for punching BC Lions wide receiver Lucky Whitehead on Saturday.

Whitehead accused Judge on Twitter of throwing a sucker punch at him during a scuffle following BC’s 31-29 overtime win.

As a result of the suspension, Judge will miss this week's rematch between the Lions and Stampeders on Saturday at BC Place.

Whitehead, who appeared to be struggling to keep his balance after the alleged punch, was not at the team facility Monday due to an injury believed to have been suffered in the dustup.

"@CameronJudge you gotta stand on that sucker punch after the game every time I see you!!!! It’s up," Whitehead tweeted after the game.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports the events on the field after the game were followed by the Lions attempting to reach the Stampeders locker room and the two teams had a further incident in the parking lot that remained non-violent but did involve police.

"We can confirm there was a verbal altercation following the Calgary Stampeders vs B.C. Lions game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, between several members from the two teams," Calgary police said in a statement Tuesday.

“Police were on scene and kept the two sides separate. There was no physical altercation, no criminal allegations were made, and no charges were laid. We are not investigating the altercation.

“After several minutes the two teams were moved along by their respective coaching staff."

Lalji also reported the league was looking into whether Whitehead made derogatory remarks about Judge's family and if those comments breached the league's code of conduct.

Judge is in his fifth CFL season and first with the Stampeders. The 27-year-old has 64 tackles, one interception and three sacks in 13 games this season.

Whitehead, 30, has 67 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns this season, his third in the CFL and second with the Lions.