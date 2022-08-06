Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him.

Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3.

Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win.

The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory.

Calgary's next game is Aug. 13 against the visiting B.C. Lions.

Dickenson, 49, was on the sidelines for Calgary's 35-28 home loss to Winnipeg on July 30, but was absent from practices at McMahon Stadium last week.

The CFL states that personnel testing positive for the virus is prevented from joining — or is removed from — team activities and is isolated or quarantined, according to the league's Return to Play Health and Safety protocol and any applicable public health rules.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2022.