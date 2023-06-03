The Calgary Stampeders have cut veteran offensive tackle Derek Dennis, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

Dennis was among the best offensive linemen in the league last season before he suffered an ankle injury in September, cutting his season short.

The 34-year-old began his career with the Stamps in 2015 and played two seasons there before moving onto the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017. He then returned to the Stamps in 2018.

A veteran of 86 regular season games over six CFL campaigns, Dennis played collegiately at Temple and is a native of Queens, New York.