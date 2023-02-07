Dickenson has plenty on his plate with free agency looming Stampeders coach and general manager negotiating with a number of key players in his first off-season in the dual role, Salim Valji writes.

Anything can change with a phone call or text, but a week before CFL free agency officially opens, veteran Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman appears destined to test the open market.

Thurman’s agent, Rob Fry, said the linebacker will likely officially become a free agent when the market opens on Feb. 14, but “we will see how the next few days of communication [with the Stampeders] shape up.”

Stampeders coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said Tuesday that the two sides are still talking about a deal. Thurman was 11th in the league in tackles last season (73) and was part of the Stampeders’ 2018 Grey Cup team.

“Thurm’s a pro, great player, helped us through the years,” Dickenson said. “I do think ultimately a guy that’s one of the better ones in our league, great man. We’ll see how it turns out.”

Defensive linemen Folarin Orimolade and Shawn Lemon are pending free agents and expected to garner real interest across the league. In his third season in the league, Orimolade had 37 defensive tackles, six sacks, and an interception. Lemon has 92 career sacks, and his 14 last season were second in the CFL. Lemon was also tied for the league lead in forced fumbles (five).

Dickenson said he hopes to bring both players back but has contingency plans if they don’t return.

"We've tried and put contract offers in front of as many people as we feel we can,” he said. “The weird thing is this: You can't really throw contract offers to everyone because if they all sign, then you don't have the money…[Lemon] really played for a cheap deal last year. He understands. He deserves a raise. Now we’ve got to see where we’re at. I’ve really got to commend Shawn for his work ethic and leadership.”

On the offensive side of the ball, long-time receiver Kamar Jorden and Dickenson have spoken, but his status remains up in the air.

Dickenson joked that he’d rather talk about players the team has re-signed, one of the biggest names being linebacker Cam Judge. The Stampeders’ 2022 nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian earned rave reviews from teammates for his on-field play and off-field leadership.

“Our players really responded and believed that Cam is a guy that needs to be a Stampeder,” Dickenson said. “Cam ultimately is up there with the top linebackers, and then you put his passport together with it, we knew that that contract was something we had to get done. That was a priority for us.”

Dickenson is also happy to have re-signed offensive lineman Derek Dennis, a key piece for the league’s best group last season.

“I think that’s a piece we had to get done,” Dickenson said. “You just don’t find those types of people, quality people, and the big man is a tough guy to get a hold of this year in football because the NFL is having more trouble finding their guys and there’s two other leagues in the [United] States trying to find guys and we’re trying to find guys.”

Punter Cody Grace is expected back for a third season in red and white. Dickenson commended the Australian not only for his kicking ability, but involvement in the community and work with younger football players.

Perhaps the biggest splash the team will make is the signing of defensive lineman James Vaughters. Vaughters didn’t play last season, but suited up for 27 games with the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons, and was part of the Stamps’ 2018 Grey Cup champion team.

“I wanted to get a guy here that I felt could make a big, big impact,” Dickenson said. “James is going to be highly, highly motivated and a guy I think we’re going to enjoy seeing back in red and white.”

With Jake Maier as the No. 1 quarterback, Dickenson said he’s talked to some veterans about backing up the 25-year-old, who will be entering his third CFL season. The team also has Tommy Stevens and Chase Litton on the roster.

Stevens had nine rushing touchdowns as the Stamps’ short-yardage quarterback last season. Litton will be entering his second CFL season after spending last year with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa Redblacks.

Adjusting to dual role

This is Dickenson’s first season as both coach and GM. He sought the advice of former long-time Stamps’ boss Wally Buono on how to navigate the dynamic.

“His advice was to do it your way, be you,” Dickenson said. “I feel like I know the things that cause the issues…the GM is telling you one thing; the coach is telling you another thing.”

Dickenson wants the team to be known for more than football and increase its impact on the community, efforts that were greatly reduced by the pandemic.

“How can we make sure the players we sign are going to get maximized in the community?” Dickenson said. “I want us to become more recognizable. I want our players to get back to that day where it’s a big deal when they’re at an event.”