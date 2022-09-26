The Calgary Stampeders will play out the remainder of the season without tackle Derek Dennis.

The team confirmed Monday that Dennis has a cracked fibula, which will require surgery.

Stampeders have confirmed that Derek Dennis has a cracked fibula.



Is facing surgery and done for the season.



Brutal news, hate to report it. — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) September 26, 2022

Dennis was injured in Saturday's 25-11 win over the BC Lions. Stampeders' running back Peyton Logan took a handoff to the left side and stumbled as he approached the line of scrimmage before rolling over Dennis' right leg. An emergency cast was placed over Dennis' right ankle before he was lifted onto the medical cart and removed from the field.

The six-year CFL veteran immediately went to the ground in pain and stayed there for almost 10 minutes while the training staff treated him.

The 33-year-old has appeared in 14 games this season. He is a three-time CFL West All-Star and was named the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2016.

Dennis is in his third stint with the Stampeders and is playing in the CFL this season for the first time.