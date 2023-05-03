CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot for the start of training camp later this month.

The CFL club said Wednesday that Philpot is sidelined indefinitely as he recovers from surgery resulting from a hamstring injury.

"Jalen suffered a serious injury in March while training," Stampeders general manager/head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "Although this is an unfortunate injury, we felt we had time to address our depth through the signing of Rysen John and adding two quality receivers in this year’s draft.

"Jalen is a worker and he will overcome this injury."

Calgary selected Northern Illinois' Tucker Cole in the first round, fourth overall, in Tuesday's draft before taking Guelph's Clark Barnes in the third round, No. 24 overall.

The Stampeders took Philpot in the first round, No. 5 overall, in the 2022 CFL draft. The six-foot, 190-pound native of Delta, B.C., had 23 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns last year while also returning 22 kickoffs for 598 yards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023