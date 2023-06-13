Calgary Stampeders star RB Ka'Deem Carey was spotted in a walking boot at practice on Tuesday and will not play in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks on Thursday, per TSN's Salim Valji.

Valji also indicated that Carey could go on the six-game injured list, but no official move has been made as of yet.

Carey, 30, ran for 43 yards on seven carries in the season-opening 25-15 loss to the B.C. Lions last Thursday. Carey was an All-Star last year after running for a league-leading 1,088 yards.

Additionally, WR Luther Hakunavanhu is dealing with a knee injury and will be a gametime decision, and OL Hugh Thornton may also be a gametime decision as he deals with an injury.

Calgary will battle the Redblacks in a battle of winless teams to start the season. The Stampeders opened the 2022 season with four straight victories en route to a 12-6 finish and a spot in the Western Conference playoffs.