The Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive back Natrell Jamerson, the team announced on Monday.

The Stampeders first added the 5-foot-11 defensive back in April but has yet to appear in a CFL game.

Jamerson, 26, was drafted 164th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2018 NFL Draft and has 13 tackles and one pass defended in 21 career NFL games split between the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers.

The Ocala, Fla., native played four seasons with the University of Wisconsin where he made 88 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and two interceptions in 47 NCAA games.

Jamerson was an all-Big Ten honourable mention in 2017 and the defensive MVP of the 2018 East-West Shrine Game.