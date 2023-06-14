Calgary Stampeders running back Ka'Deem Carey was placed on the six-game injured list on Wednesday, after he was spotted in a walking boot at practice on Tuesday, TSN's Salim Valji reports.

Karey, 30, carried the ball seven times for 42 yards in the Stampeders' 25-15 season-opening defeat against the BC Lions last Thursday.

Valji also noted that OL Hugh Thornton has been ruled out of this Thursday's matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks, and that WR Luther Hakunavanhu is considered a game-time decision, as he deals with a knee injury.

Defensive back and former NFLer Natrell Jamerson, who collided with a teammate in practice during the pre-season and missed the season opener, will also miss the game against the Redblacks.

Carey was an All-Star with Calgary last season after rushing for a league-leading 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Calgary will look to get in the win column after dropping their season opener last week. They started last season 4-0 en route to a 12-6 finish and a berth in the Western Conference playoffs.