Stampeders RB Carey returns to practice
Calgary Stampeders Ka'Deem Carey returned to practice Wednesday ahead of their game against Montreal Alouettes on Sunday, the team shared on Twitter.
Carey was placed on the six-game injured list earlier in June after he was spotted in a walking boot at practice.
The 30-year-old carried the ball seven times for 42 yards in the Stampeders' season-opening 25-15 loss to the BC Lions.
Carey was an All-Star with the Stampeders last season after rushing for a league-leading 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In Carey's place, Dedrick Mills has served as the primary rusher for the Stampeders, rumbling for 330 yards and a trio of touchdowns in five games.