Calgary Stampeders Ka'Deem Carey returned to practice Wednesday ahead of their game against Montreal Alouettes on Sunday, the team shared on Twitter.

Carey was placed on the six-game injured list earlier in June after he was spotted in a walking boot at practice.

The 30-year-old carried the ball seven times for 42 yards in the Stampeders' season-opening 25-15 loss to the BC Lions.

Carey was an All-Star with the Stampeders last season after rushing for a league-leading 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In Carey's place, Dedrick Mills has served as the primary rusher for the Stampeders, rumbling for 330 yards and a trio of touchdowns in five games.