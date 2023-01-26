The Calgary Stampeders announced Thursday they have re-signed American defensive back Brad Muhammad.

Muhammad was slated to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

The 27-year-old made 16 starts at halfback and finished the 2022 campaign third on the Stampeders in defensive tackles with 50 and second in knockdowns with 10.

A product of Florida International University, Muhammad also recorded two interceptions, five special-teams tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.

Muhammad signed with the Stampeders after playing five games for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021.

In 21 career CFL contests, Muhammad has 64 defensive tackles including three tackles for loss, five special-teams stops, two interceptions, 11 knockdowns and one forced fumble.