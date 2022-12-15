The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed national receiver Colton Hunchak, the team announced on Thursday.

The Calgary native has played 42 games for the Stamps since being drafted in 2019, recording 38 catches for 547 yards.

“We’re excited to have Colton back,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s consistently made our team better since he joined the Stampeders and I look forward to seeing him expand his role in 2023.”

“I’m extremely grateful to be back with the Stampeders for the 2023 season,” said Hunchak. “Calgary has been known for its winning tradition and I know without a doubt we have a special group of guys to continue that and work towards our goal of bringing the Grey Cup back to Calgary.”

He had six receptions for 69 yards last season.