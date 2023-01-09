The Calgary Stampeders have re-sign National offensive lineman Zack Williams to a two-year contract, the team announced on Monday. Williams was a third-round selection by the Stampeders in the 2019 CFL Draft and was eligible to become a free agent next month.

“We’re excited to bring Zack back for two more years and for him to continue his development as a key piece of one of the top O-line groups in the CFL,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We want players like Zack on our team, and we look forward to watching him work in 2023.”

“I’m just really thankful to be a part of a great organization,” said Williams. “I’m proud to represent the white horse and I’m excited to be back.”

Williams started all 18 regular-season games in 2022 and helped a Stamps offensive line that allowed just 17 sacks all season.

The Winnipeg native has dressed for all 34 regular-season and playoff games over the past two seasons.