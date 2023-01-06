Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani has been suspended for two games for violating the CFL and CFL Players' Association's joint drug policy, the league announced via press release on Friday.

Sindani, 27, tested positive for banned substances Methandienone and Stanozolol.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native played in 13 games for Calgary this past season, where he totaled 26 catches for 255 yards and one touchdown. He originally joined the Stampeders in 2018 and is eligible for free agency in one month.

In a press release of their own, Calgary agreed with the suspension, stating "[we] fully support the joint policy on performance-enhancing drugs and we were very disappointed when informed of Richie's violation."

Sindani recorded 13 catches in the first three games of the season for Calgary, but missed the next five weeks with a hamstring injury. He caught his only touchdown of the year in against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in what proved to be an inconsistent year.

"The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about the supplements they are taking."

In 60 career CFL games, Sindani has a total of 92 catches for 986 yards and three touchdowns.