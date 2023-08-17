The Calgary Stampeders have placed Canadian rookie wide receiver Clark Barnes on the six-game injured list due to a knee injury with surgery being debated, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

The 22-year-old was drafted by the Stampeders with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of the University of Guelph and has caught 25 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown this season.

Barnes has also contributed on special teams for the Stampeders this season, returning 18 kickoffs for 379 yards and two missed field goals for 111 yards.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Barnes played in 14 regular-season games over three seasons (2019, 2021-22) at Guelph and made 38 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns.

Valji adds that fellow rookie wide receiver Cole Tucker remains out.