The Calgary Stampeders announced Wednesday that rookie Clark Barnes will start at wide receiver against the BC Lions when the two teams kickoff the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old was drafted by the Stampeders with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of the University of Guelph.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Barnes played in 14 regular-season games over three seasons (2019, 2021-22) at Guelph and made 38 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns.

Barnes recorded his first touchdown against the Edmonton Elks in preseason.