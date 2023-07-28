Calgary Stampeders rookie wide receiver Cole Tucker was in a walking boot Friday for the third straight practice and will likely be out for Sunday's game against the Montreal Alouettes reports TSN's Salim Valji.

Cole Tucker in a walking boot for 3rd straight Calgary Stampeders practice…safe to say the rookie WR won’t play in Montréal Sunday. Luther Hakunavanhu in full gear. No Tre Roberson with first uni defence. Ka’Deem Carey looks like he’s practicing in a limited capacity @CFLonTSN — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) July 28, 2023

The Northern Illinois product was drafted by the Stampeders with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft.

While born in DeKalb, Ill. Tucker qualified for Canadian citizenship through his mother, who was born in Brandon, Man.

Valji adds that fellow wide receiver Luther Hakunavanhu was in full gear, while running back Ka’Deem Carey was practicing in a limited capacity.

Tre Roberson, who has played in six games for the Stampeders this season, racking up 21 tackles and a sack, was not with the first-team defence.

The Stampeders' injury report indicates that Roberson did not practice due to a head injury.