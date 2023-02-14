Dave Dickenson discusses transition from QB Mitchell, and challenges as a GM

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Julian Howsare, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was an East Division All-Star last season as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, leading the team with seven sacks and adding 30 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one pass knockdown in 16 games.

In 62 career games, all with the Ticats, Howsare has accumulated 112 defensive tackles, 21 sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.