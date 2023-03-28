Stampeders add American OL Murphy
Calgary Stampeders helmet - Getty Images
Published
The Calgary Stampeders announced Tuesday they have signed American offensive lineman Brandon Murphy.
Murphy spent the final month of the Canadian Football League's 2022 season on the Stampeders’ practice roster.
The University of Memphis product then signed with the XFL’s Orlando Guardians. Murphy, a native of Montgomery, Ala., previously spent time with the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars and with the Spring League’s Sea Lions.