The Calgary Stampeders announced Friday that they have signed American defensive back Tae Daley and American defensive lineman Jamal Hines.

The team also says it has released American DL George Obinna and national DL Andrew Seinet-Spaulding.

Daley, 24, played three pre-season games with the Arizona Cardinals last year and made 13 tackles. He played three seasons at Vanderbilt before finishing his college career at Virgina Tech.

The 25-year-old Hines made the all-Mid-American Conference team four times while playing at the University of Toledo, starting 49 of 56 games. He tallied 271 tackles and 21 sacks over five seasons with the Rockets.

The Stampeders will open their 2023 regular season on June 8 at home against the BC Lions.