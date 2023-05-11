The Calgary Stampeders announced Thursday they have signed Canadian defensive back Joachim Christian and American offensive lineman Tyson Pauling.

We've added 🇺🇸 OL Tyson Pauling and 🇨🇦 DB Joachim Christian to the camp roster@sentinelstorage | #TogetherWeRide — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) May 11, 2023

Christian, 26, played played 20 games over three seasons at Carleton and recorded 66 tackles including 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

The Montreal, Que., native was Carleton’s leading tackler during the 2022 season, with 36.5 takedowns in six games. He also had two tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Pauling played 34 games over five seasons at Portland State University (2019-22).He made a total of 27 starts for the Vikings, including 23 games in a row to finish his collegiate career.

Pauling earned first-team all-Big Sky recognition in 2022 and served as a team captain.

In 2021, Pauling was named to the conference all-academic team.