The Calgary Stampeders have signed national linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed, the team announced on Wednesday.

The South Delta, B.C., native is a veteran of 69 CFL games over five seasons with the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Herdman-reed was originally selected by the Lions in the 2017 CFL draft and has registered 96 defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss, 50 special teams tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and five knockdowns in his career.

The Simon Fraser product spent the past two seasons with the Roughriders after playing the first three seasons of his career with the BC Lions.