The Calgary Stampeders announced Monday that they have signed American quarterback Logan Bonner.

Bonner, 25, recently attended rookie mini-camp with the National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts.

The Roswell, Tex., native played 18 games over two seasons at Utah State (2021-22), completing 325 passes for 4,381 yards and 42 touchdowns with 20 interceptions after spending four seasons at Arkansas State (2017-20).

Bonner established a number of single-season school records for the Aggies in 2021 including 3,628 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He was named the Most Valuable Offensive Player of the 2021 Mountain West Conference championship game for his 29 completions for 318 yards in the Aggies' 46-13 win over San Diego State in 2021.