The Calgary Stampeders announced Wednesday that they have signed American wide receiver Malik Henry to a three-year extension, keeping him with the club through the 2025 season.

“Malik this season has emerged as a dynamic playmaker and one of the league’s most dangerous receivers,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a statement. “I’m pleased that Malik has made this commitment to the organization and look forward to seeing his continued development as one of the important members of our offence.”

A 25-year-old native of Tifton, Ga., Henry last week surpassed the 1,000-yard milestone in receiving yards for the 2022 season and he leads the Canadian Football League with 422 yards after the catch. He is also among the league leaders in average yards per catch (16.5), touchdown receptions (eight) and 100-yard games (four) including a 173-yard performance in Week 3 that represents a season-best in the CFL.

Henry's extension comes in the wake of a two-year extension to Jake Maier, who will be with the Red and White through the 2024 season.

First off I’d like to thank God because without him none of this would be possible,” said Henry in a statement. “To my family, friends, teammates, fans, this city and this organization, thank you for believing in me. I’m excited for my future here in Calgary. Go Stamps Go.”

The product of Georgia Southern University joined Stampeders in January of 2021 after time on National Football League practice squads with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints.

After starting the 2021 campaign on the Stamps' practice roster, Henry later played in nine games, including three starts and had 11 receptions for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three carries for nine yards, returned 38 punts for 435 yards (an average of 11.4 yards per return), 21 kickoffs for 513 yards (24.4-yard average) and a missed field goal for 19 yards.

In 22 career games with the Stampeders, Henry has amassed 73 catches for 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns. On special teams, he has tallied 43 punt returns for 498 yards and an 11.6-yard average, 21 kickoff returns for 513 yards and one missed-field goal return for 19 yards.